-57,800km -One owner -BC local -Turbocharged 1.5L 4 cylinder engine making 190HP -CVT -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -Rear A/C vents -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Adaptive cruise control -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Cloth seats -Heated front seats -Power driver seat with power adjustable lumbar -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power liftgate -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote engine start -Remote trunk/liftgate release -Projector low beams -Foglamps -Sunroof -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

2020 Honda CR-V

57,800 KM

Details Description

2020 Honda CR-V

SPORT 4WD

2020 Honda CR-V

SPORT 4WD

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
57,800KM
VIN 2HKRW2H41LH236026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 57,800 KM

Vehicle Description

-57,800km -One owner -BC local -Turbocharged 1.5L 4 cylinder engine making 190HP -CVT -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -Rear A/C vents -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Adaptive cruise control -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Cloth seats -Heated front seats -Power driver seat with power adjustable lumbar -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power liftgate -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote engine start -Remote trunk/liftgate release -Projector low beams -Foglamps -Sunroof -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

