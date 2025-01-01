Menu
2020 Honda CR-V

93,168 KM

Details

$28,980

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V

SPORT 4WD

12878852

2020 Honda CR-V

SPORT 4WD

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,168KM
VIN 2HKRW2H49LH223752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 93,168 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

$28,980

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2020 Honda CR-V