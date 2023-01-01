Menu
2020 Honda CR-V

26,850 KM

Details Description

$40,994

+ tax & licensing
$40,994

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Touring 4WD

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$40,994

+ taxes & licensing

26,850KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9551020
  Stock #: 8UTNA28408
  VIN: 2HKRW2H93LH228408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA28408
  • Mileage 26,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

