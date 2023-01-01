2020 Honda CR-V

$39,980 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 , 2 2 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9844343

9844343 Stock #: 4UBPA22413

4UBPA22413 VIN: 2HKRW2H9XLH222413

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met

Interior Colour Black Lthr

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 4UBPA22413

Mileage 23,223 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.