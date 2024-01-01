Menu
2020 Honda HR-V

66,313 KM

Details Features

$27,480

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda HR-V

Sport 4WD

2020 Honda HR-V

Sport 4WD

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$27,480

+ taxes & licensing

66,313KM
Used
VIN 3CZRU6H24LM106063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange Burst Met
  • Interior Colour Sport Black Fabric
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA06063
  • Mileage 66,313 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Premium Paint Charge

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$27,480

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2020 Honda HR-V