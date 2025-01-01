Menu
2020 Hyundai Sonata

88,849 KM

$27,999

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

Used
88,849KM
VIN 5NPEL4J25LH025570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # T5-85681
  • Mileage 88,849 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience refined comfort and advanced technology with this 2020 Hyundai Sonata Luxury. Powered by a 1.6L turbocharged I-4 engine, this stylish sedan offers smooth performance and peace of mind with Blind-Spot and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist. Inside, enjoy heated power seats with memory, auto climate control, sunroof, wireless phone projection, Bluetooth, XM radio, and a premium surround-view camera system for enhanced safety. With traction control, tire pressure monitoring, and a surround rear vision camera, you will feel secure in every drive.

Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!

WHY CARTER GM BURNABY?

- An unrivalled vehicle purchasing experience!
- Exceeding our loyal customer's expectations since 1963
- 4.5 Google star rating (with 2,175+ customer reviews)
- Cargurus Top-rated Dealer 2025 Award
- Cargurus Top Value Dealer 2025 Award
- Peace of mind - 150-point vehicle inspection
- CARFAX - full vehicle service history - purchase with confidence!
- Vehicle trades welcome! Best price guaranteed!
- We provide upfront pricing, zero hidden fees, and 100% transparency
- Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (no matter your current credit status!)
- Multilingual staff (many languages spoken)
- Comfortable non-pressured environment with in-store television, WIFI and a children's play area!
- In-store restaurant: fresh daily menu

We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!
QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!
To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL NOW!
(Doc. Fee: $495.00 Dealer Code: D5505)

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

