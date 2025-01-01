$27,999+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Sonata
LUXURY FWD | SUNROOF/POWER SEAT/SURROUND VIEW CAM
Location
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5
604-291-2266
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # T5-85681
- Mileage 88,849 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience refined comfort and advanced technology with this 2020 Hyundai Sonata Luxury. Powered by a 1.6L turbocharged I-4 engine, this stylish sedan offers smooth performance and peace of mind with Blind-Spot and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist. Inside, enjoy heated power seats with memory, auto climate control, sunroof, wireless phone projection, Bluetooth, XM radio, and a premium surround-view camera system for enhanced safety. With traction control, tire pressure monitoring, and a surround rear vision camera, you will feel secure in every drive.
Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!
604-291-2266