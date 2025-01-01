Menu
2020 Jeep Wrangler

118,000 KM

Details Description Features

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler

12345216

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,000KM
VIN 1C4HJXEN3LW210915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Amazing Jeep , Lots of Factory options like : Connect/Nav and Sound Group, 8.4 Screen, Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Monitoring and Break Assist, 8speed Transmission, Trac-Loc Differential , 2 L Stop Start, Factory Painted hard top. Big Tires and After Market Rims , Cold weather group < heated front seats , Remote Start, Trailer Tow, Big 240 Amp Alternator, Led Lighting Group.  Tons or Eyeball . Clean Car fax 

Act Fast!

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Forward Collision Warning
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Primary

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-XXXX

778-893-8434

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

778-893-8434

2020 Jeep Wrangler