2020 Jeep Wrangler

17,287 KM

Details Description Features

$30,870

+ tax & licensing
$30,870

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Sport 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$30,870

+ taxes & licensing

17,287KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6267396
  • Stock #: BC0033249
  • VIN: 1C4GJXAG4LW137847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 17,287 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4WD, 3.6L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, manual, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, push button start, AM/FM radio, bluetooth, grey exterior, grey interior, cloth. $30,870.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $31,170.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
Locking Differential
Subwoofer
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
4WD/AWD
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone
Removable/Convertible Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

