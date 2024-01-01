Menu
2020 Kawasaki Vulcan S Motorcycle, 649CC, 2 cylinder, liquid cooled, DOHC (Dual Overhead Cam), parallel twin, manual, saddle bags, grey exterior. $9,970.00 plus $375 processing fee, $10,345.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

VIN JKAENED13LDA23127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 18,171 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Kawasaki Vulcan S Motorcycle, 649CC, 2 cylinder, liquid cooled, DOHC (Dual Overhead Cam), parallel twin, manual, saddle bags, grey exterior. $9,970.00 plus $375 processing fee, $10,345.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

