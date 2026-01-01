Menu
2020 Kia Sportage LX FWD, front wheel drive, 2.4L V6 DOHC 24V engine, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, power windows, black exterior, black interior. $14,750.00 plus $375 processing fee, $15,125.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply).

2020 Kia Sportage

92,430 KM

$14,750

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Kia Sportage

LX FWD

13490081

2020 Kia Sportage

LX FWD

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$14,750

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,430KM
VIN KNDPM3AC5L7744475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,430 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Kia Sportage LX FWD, front wheel drive, 2.4L V6 DOHC 24V engine, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, power windows, black exterior, black interior. $14,750.00 plus $375 processing fee, $15,125.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply).

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

$14,750

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2020 Kia Sportage