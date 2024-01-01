Menu
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P525 HSE, 5.0L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, navigation aid, bluetooth, usb, aux, heated seats, powered seats memory seats, push start, lane change assist, heated steering wheels, ac seats, heated seats, eco mode, gravel mode, mode mode sand mode, dynamic mode, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, red interior, leather. (Engine Light On Needs Work) $20,500.00 plus $375 processing fee, $20,875.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

120,731 KM

$20,500

+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport (Engine Light On Needs Work) P525 HSE

11936616

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport (Engine Light On Needs Work) P525 HSE

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$20,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,731KM
VIN SALWR2SE1LA891041

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,731 KM

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Second Row Heated Seat

AM/FM Radio

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Front Cooled Seat
Front Power Memory Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Passenger Climate Controls
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$20,500

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2020 Land Rover Range Rover