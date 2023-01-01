2020 Mazda CX-5

$37,378 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 9 , 9 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9898751

9898751 Stock #: 13562

13562 VIN: JM3KFBDY3L0773480

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica

Interior Colour Black Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 49,950 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features NXTM80

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.