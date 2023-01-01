Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz A220

12,150 KM

Details Description

$37,888

+ tax & licensing
$37,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2020 Mercedes-Benz A220

2020 Mercedes-Benz A220

4MATIC Sedan

2020 Mercedes-Benz A220

4MATIC Sedan

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$37,888

+ taxes & licensing

12,150KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10003886
  • Stock #: 8UTNA03649
  • VIN: W1K3G4FB8LJ203649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA03649
  • Mileage 12,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

