2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

Accident free, low kilometers! Looking for a practical yet fun family sports sedan? This 2020 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG 4MATIC may be the perfect choice for you! Motivated by a turbocharged 6 cylinder, confident all-wheel drive, innovative luxuries, advanced safety, and a spacious, sensuous cabin, this C43 has it all. Worried about those Vancouver snowy winter drives? Worry no more, as the Mercedes AWD system turn a drive in any condition into a walk in the park! Fully equipped with keyless entry and start, Navigation, back-up camera, powered and heated front seats, Bluetooth phone calls and music, Apple car play and android auto, automatic tailgate, sunroof and MUCH more! AMG driver's package takes this C43 to another level with adaptive suspension and upgraded exhaust! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
