Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG

47,000 KM

Details

$98,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG

S 4MATIC+ Sedan

Watch This Vehicle
12583868

2020 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG

S 4MATIC+ Sedan

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$98,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
47,000KM
VIN WDDZF8KB9LA712630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black - Wrapped Satin Black
  • Interior Colour Black w/ Silver Stitching AMG Excl Nappa Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA12630
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2023 Audi A3 40 2.0T Progressiv 7sp S tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Audi A3 40 2.0T Progressiv 7sp S tronic 11,300 KM $39,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid Sedan CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Honda Accord Hybrid Sedan CVT 59,450 KM $30,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi S5 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cab for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Audi S5 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cab 24,300 KM $61,888 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$98,888

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2020 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG