604-293-2834
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
4MATIC SUV
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
$52,759
- Listing ID: 8801354
- Stock #: P5640AA
- VIN: WDC4M4HB3LW000914
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P5640AA
- Mileage 15,900 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KILOMETHERS! ACCIDENT FREE! This newly designed 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250 4Matic SUV just arrived on our lot. It is one of the most spacious luxury SUVs in its segment. Showcasing premium build quality, fine materials, and updated technologies, it is equipped with an array of safety features. It is packed with features such as a rear-view camera, heated seats with memory settings, a panoramic sunroof, push-start ignition & keyless entry, dual climate control and much more. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
