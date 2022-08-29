Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE53

55,100 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE53

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE53

4MATIC+ SUV

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE53

4MATIC+ SUV

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9091522
  • Stock #: 8UIAA58881
  • VIN: 4JGFB6BB1LA158881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UIAA58881
  • Mileage 55,100 KM

Vehicle Description

This newly designed 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE53 AMG 4MATIC is one of the most spacious luxury SUVs in its segment. It showcases premium build quality, fine materials, and updated technologies. The "53" AMG variant has been tuned and performance tailored straight from the factory by AMG itself, boosting more power and exhilarating driving dynamics, which are rarely found in SUVs. It comes fully equipped with navigation, top-view & rear-view cameras, heated front seats, panoramic sunroof, rear climate control, blind spot, parking sensors, and much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

