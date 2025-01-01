Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo Van with 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and rear-wheel drive. Equipped with 2 seats, heated front seats, electronic parking brake, paddle shifters, Bluetooth, air conditioning, power group, and AM/FM radio. Finished in white with a black cloth interior. A compact and capable commercial van ideal for trades or delivery routes. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $41,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $42,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris

42,605 KM

$41,820

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Cargo Van – Compact Commercial Van with Heated Seats

13167128

2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Cargo Van – Compact Commercial Van with Heated Seats

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$41,820

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,605KM
VIN WD3BG3EA3L3670744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 42,605 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$41,820

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris