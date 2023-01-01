Menu
2020 Mercedes Benz Sprinter 12 Foot Flat Deck Diesel, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, push start, paddle shifters, usb-c, bluetooth, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Width of the deck is 8 Foot. $58,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $58,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

4,142 KM

$58,510

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Benz 12 Foot Flat Deck Diesel

2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Benz 12 Foot Flat Deck Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$58,510

+ taxes & licensing

4,142KM
Used
VIN W1X8E23Y2LN130208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036560
  • Mileage 4,142 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Safety

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Stability Control System
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$58,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter