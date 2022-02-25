$73,810+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2500 Cargo Van High Roof 144-inch Wheel Base Diesel
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
$73,810
- Listing ID: 8359776
- Stock #: BC0034730
- VIN: W1Y4EBHYXLP245954
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BC0034730
- Mileage 39,683 KM
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo Van High Roof 144-inch Wheel Base Diesel, 3.0L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, push start, bluetooth, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $73,810.00 plus $350 processing fee, $74,160.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
