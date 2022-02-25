Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

39,683 KM

$73,810

+ tax & licensing
$73,810

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 Cargo Van High Roof 144-inch Wheel Base Diesel

2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 Cargo Van High Roof 144-inch Wheel Base Diesel

$73,810

+ taxes & licensing

39,683KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0034730
  • Mileage 39,683 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo Van High Roof 144-inch Wheel Base Diesel, 3.0L L6 DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, push start, bluetooth, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $73,810.00 plus $350 processing fee, $74,160.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
full size spare tire
Steel Wheels
Traction Control
First Aid Kit
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Front side airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

