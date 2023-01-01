$65,720+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2500 Standard Roof Cargo Van 144-inch WheelBase 3 Seater Diesel
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
$65,720
- Listing ID: 9616384
- Stock #: BC0035649
- VIN: W1Y4EBHY0LP236776
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 34,856 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Standard Roof Cargo Van 144-inch WheelBase 3 Seater Diesel, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, grey exterior, black interior, cloth. $65,720.00 plus $350 processing fee, $66,070.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
