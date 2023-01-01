Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

34,856 KM

Details Description Features

$65,720

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$65,720

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 Standard Roof Cargo Van 144-inch WheelBase 3 Seater Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 Standard Roof Cargo Van 144-inch WheelBase 3 Seater Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 9616384
  2. 9616384
  3. 9616384
  4. 9616384
  5. 9616384
  6. 9616384
  7. 9616384
  8. 9616384
  9. 9616384
  10. 9616384
  11. 9616384
  12. 9616384
  13. 9616384
  14. 9616384
  15. 9616384
  16. 9616384
  17. 9616384
  18. 9616384
  19. 9616384
  20. 9616384
  21. 9616384
  22. 9616384
  23. 9616384
  24. 9616384
  25. 9616384
  26. 9616384
  27. 9616384
  28. 9616384
  29. 9616384
  30. 9616384
  31. 9616384
  32. 9616384
  33. 9616384
  34. 9616384
  35. 9616384
  36. 9616384
  37. 9616384
  38. 9616384
  39. 9616384
  40. 9616384
  41. 9616384
  42. 9616384
  43. 9616384
  44. 9616384
  45. 9616384
  46. 9616384
  47. 9616384
  48. 9616384
  49. 9616384
  50. 9616384
Contact Seller

$65,720

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
34,856KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9616384
  • Stock #: BC0035649
  • VIN: W1Y4EBHY0LP236776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0035649
  • Mileage 34,856 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Standard Roof Cargo Van 144-inch WheelBase 3 Seater Diesel, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, grey exterior, black interior, cloth. $65,720.00 plus $350 processing fee, $66,070.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Heated Exterior Mirror
Remote Ignition
Vehicle Stability Control System
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2020 Mercedes-Benz S...
 34,856 KM
$65,720 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Expedition...
 325,105 KM
$13,850 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Mustang Sh...
 775 KM
$124,890 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory