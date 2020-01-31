Menu
2020 MINI Cooper countryman all4

2020 MINI Cooper countryman all4

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

Sale Price

$33,404

+ taxes & licensing

  • 13,681KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4637124
  • Stock #: BL793
  • VIN: WMZYX1C08L3L03238
Exterior Colour
Light White
Interior Colour
Carbon Black Lthrette
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

This gorgeous locally-owned and dealer-serviced 1-owner 2020 Mini Cooper Countryman ALL4 has been maintained in absolutely immaculate condition both inside and out! With very low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a perfect claim-free accident history, this ALL4 Countryman comes complete with the Premier Package, black roof, and black mirror caps! To truly witness the impeccable condition this premium German-built product has been maintained in, both physically and mechanically, it must be seen and driven! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or RESERVE ONLINE now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

