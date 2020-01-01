2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES AWD, 1.5L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, AWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, sirius XM radio, USB plug-ins, 12V plug-ins, bluetooth, back-up camera, steering wheel controls, front heated seats, ECO mode, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $26,820.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $27,120.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights Windows rear window defogger Additional Features Telescopic steering column

Front side airbag

Front Heated Seat

Side Head Curtain Airbag

Vehicle Anti-Theft

4WD/AWD

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

