2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES AWD

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES AWD

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$26,820

+ taxes & licensing

  • 14,810KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4413885
  • Stock #: BC0032235
  • VIN: JA4AT3AA8LZ601316
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES AWD, 1.5L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, AWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, sirius XM radio, USB plug-ins, 12V plug-ins, bluetooth, back-up camera, steering wheel controls, front heated seats, ECO mode, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $26,820.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $27,120.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Additional Features
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Front Heated Seat
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • 4WD/AWD
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  • Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

