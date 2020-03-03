Menu
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWC with 3rd Row Seating

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWC with 3rd Row Seating

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$24,510

+ taxes & licensing

  • 2,647KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4689333
  • Stock #: BC0032426
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A36LZ604418
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWC with 3rd Row Seating, 2.4L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, heated seats, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $24,510.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $24,810.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Front Heated Seat
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • 4WD/AWD

