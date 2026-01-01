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Used 2020 Nissan NV 2500 S for sale in Burnaby, BC

2020 Nissan NV 2500

168,000 KM

Details Features

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Nissan NV 2500

S

Watch This Vehicle
14010075

2020 Nissan NV 2500

S

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-770-4315

  1. 1777476604
  2. 1777476604
  3. 1777476603
  4. 1777476602
  5. 1777476605
  6. 1777476603
Contact Seller

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
168,000KM
VIN 1N6BF0KM0LN801281

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

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1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

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778-770-XXXX

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778-770-4315

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$22,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Milani Auto Sales

778-770-4315

2020 Nissan NV 2500