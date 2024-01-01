Menu
2020 Polaris SlingShot SL, cruise control, AM/FM radio, push button start, back up camera, blue exterior, black interior, vinyl. Certification and inspection valid until March 2024. $23,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $24,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2020 Polaris Slingshot

21,399 KM

$23,850

+ tax & licensing
2020 Polaris Slingshot

SL

2020 Polaris Slingshot

SL

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Contact Seller

$23,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,399KM
VIN 57XAAPHD5L8138857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Motorcycle
  • Mileage 21,399 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Polaris SlingShot SL, cruise control, AM/FM radio, push button start, back up camera, blue exterior, black interior, vinyl. Certification and inspection valid until March 2024. $23,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $24,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Safety

ABS Brakes

Additional Features

Vehicle Anti-Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$23,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2020 Polaris Slingshot