2020 Porsche 718 Cayman

$166,999 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9074173

9074173 Stock #: 8UTNA89317

8UTNA89317 VIN: WP0AC2A87LK289317

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour GUARDS RED

Interior Colour Silver Decoractive Stitching in Contrast Colour

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # 8UTNA89317

Mileage 11,500 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Apple CarPlay Additional Features Bose Surround Sound System Smoking Package Light Design Package Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell Carbon Fiber Interior Package i.c.w. Leather Interior Carbon Fibre Bucket Seats PORSCHE LOGO IN SATIN BLACK Connected Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.