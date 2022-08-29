$166,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
GT4
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
$166,999
- Listing ID: 9074173
- Stock #: 8UTNA89317
- VIN: WP0AC2A87LK289317
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GUARDS RED
- Interior Colour Silver Decoractive Stitching in Contrast Colour
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 8UTNA89317
- Mileage 11,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This is a low-mileage, gorgeous 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 with a 6-Speed Manual transmission. Kept in immaculate condition both inside and out. Where luxury meets extreme performance, and it is one of the fastest cars on the road! Navigation, a rear-view camera, a Bose Surround sound system, Carbon Fibre bucket sport seats, Carbon Fibre trim, Apple Carplay, blind spot warning, and other features are available. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
