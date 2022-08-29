Menu
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman

11,500 KM

$166,999

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

GT4

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

11,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9074173
  • Stock #: 8UTNA89317
  • VIN: WP0AC2A87LK289317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GUARDS RED
  • Interior Colour Silver Decoractive Stitching in Contrast Colour
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 8UTNA89317
  • Mileage 11,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a low-mileage, gorgeous 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 with a 6-Speed Manual transmission. Kept in immaculate condition both inside and out. Where luxury meets extreme performance, and it is one of the fastest cars on the road! Navigation, a rear-view camera, a Bose Surround sound system, Carbon Fibre bucket sport seats, Carbon Fibre trim, Apple Carplay, blind spot warning, and other features are available. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Apple CarPlay
Bose Surround Sound System
Smoking Package
Light Design Package
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell
Carbon Fiber Interior Package i.c.w. Leather Interior
Carbon Fibre Bucket Seats
PORSCHE LOGO IN SATIN BLACK
Connected Navigation

