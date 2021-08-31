Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Porsche 911

13,300 KM

Details Description Features

$178,295

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$178,295

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2020 Porsche 911

2020 Porsche 911

Carrera 4S Coupe (992) w/ PDK

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Porsche 911

Carrera 4S Coupe (992) w/ PDK

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 8071513
  2. 8071513
  3. 8071513
  4. 8071513
  5. 8071513
  6. 8071513
  7. 8071513
  8. 8071513
  9. 8071513
  10. 8071513
  11. 8071513
  12. 8071513
  13. 8071513
  14. 8071513
  15. 8071513
  16. 8071513
  17. 8071513
Contact Seller

$178,295

+ taxes & licensing

13,300KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8071513
  • Stock #: P5246A
  • VIN: WP0AB2A99LS229132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
  • Interior Colour Black Checkered Sport-Tex Int w/ Chalk Stitching
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5246A
  • Mileage 13,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Ambient Lighting
SPORT PACKAGE
Bose Surround Sound System
Storage package
Porsche Entry and Drive
Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Sport Chrono Package
Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof
Porsche Crest Embossed on Headrests
LED Headlights Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
Rear Axle Steering
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in White
Electric folding exterior mirrors
Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way) with Memory Package
Heated Multifunction GT Sports Steering Wheel
Rev Counter in White
PASM Porsche Active Suspension Management (10mm Lower)
Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport)
Sport Exhaust System Incl. Tailpipes in Silver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2019 Audi A5 Sportba...
 12,900 KM
$49,394 + tax & lic
2015 BMW 435i xDrive...
 111,100 KM
$30,295 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 67,350 KM
$55,195 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory