2020 Porsche 911

$178,295 + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 3 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8071513

8071513 Stock #: P5246A

P5246A VIN: WP0AB2A99LS229132

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Carrara White Met

Interior Colour Black Checkered Sport-Tex Int w/ Chalk Stitching

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P5246A

Mileage 13,300 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Ambient Lighting Additional Features SPORT PACKAGE Bose Surround Sound System Storage package Porsche Entry and Drive Lane Change Assist (LCA) Sport Chrono Package Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof Porsche Crest Embossed on Headrests LED Headlights Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) Rear Axle Steering Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in White Electric folding exterior mirrors Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way) with Memory Package Heated Multifunction GT Sports Steering Wheel Rev Counter in White PASM Porsche Active Suspension Management (10mm Lower) Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport) Sport Exhaust System Incl. Tailpipes in Silver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.