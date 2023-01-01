2020 Porsche Taycan

$149,994 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 9 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9466893

9466893 Stock #: 8UTNB52880

8UTNB52880 VIN: WP0AB2Y12LSA52880

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black Partial Lthr Int

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UTNB52880

Mileage 21,900 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Bose Surround Sound System Storage package Seat Ventilation (Front) Power Steering Plus Smoking Package ionizer Lane Change Assist Fixed Panoramic Roof Porsche Charging Dock for the Porsche Universal Charger (AC) Surround View Camera System Porsche Crest Embossed on Headrests All-Season Tires for 20inch Wheels Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package Vehicle Cable (25ft) Seat Heating (Front and Rear) Passenger Display On-Board 150 kW DC-Charger Mobile Charger Connect Porsche Intelligent Range Manager LED-Matrix Headlights Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) Rear Seat in 2+1 Configuration Power Charge Port Cover Performance Battery Plus 20inch Taycan Turbo Aero Wheels Porsche Electric Sport Sound

