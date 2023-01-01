Menu
2020 Porsche Taycan

21,900 KM

$149,994

+ tax & licensing
$149,994

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2020 Porsche Taycan

2020 Porsche Taycan

4S

2020 Porsche Taycan

4S

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$149,994

+ taxes & licensing

21,900KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9466893
  Stock #: 8UTNB52880
  VIN: WP0AB2Y12LSA52880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Partial Lthr Int
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNB52880
  • Mileage 21,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Bose Surround Sound System
Storage package
Seat Ventilation (Front)
Power Steering Plus
Smoking Package
ionizer
Lane Change Assist
Fixed Panoramic Roof
Porsche Charging Dock for the Porsche Universal Charger (AC)
Surround View Camera System
Porsche Crest Embossed on Headrests
All-Season Tires for 20inch Wheels
Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package
Vehicle Cable (25ft)
Seat Heating (Front and Rear)
Passenger Display
On-Board 150 kW DC-Charger
Mobile Charger Connect
Porsche Intelligent Range Manager
LED-Matrix Headlights Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
Rear Seat in 2+1 Configuration
Power Charge Port Cover
Performance Battery Plus
20inch Taycan Turbo Aero Wheels
Porsche Electric Sport Sound

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

