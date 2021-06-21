+ taxes & licensing
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
If you are looking for a full size pickup that will fit your work or personal needs, look no further, the 2020 Ram 1500 Crew Cab 4X4 Limited is the perfect truck for you! Fully equipped with surround view camera, powered and heated front seats, heated/ventilated front seats, keyless entry and start, remote start, bed-liner, panoramic roof, Bluetooth connectivity, onboard navigaion, full size crew cab backseat space and MUCH more. This truck will do everything you need a truck to do with style! Upgraded with air suspension, this Ram will stand out from the rest! Come in store and take this Ram 1500 for a test drive and found out for yourself why so many people love Ram trucks. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
