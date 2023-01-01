$31,000+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD Warlock
- Listing ID: 10086147
- Stock #: BC0035840
- VIN: 1C6RR7GT4LS107168
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,849 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD Warlock, 5.7L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, gray exterior, gray interior, cloth. $31,000.00 plus $350 processing fee, $31,350.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
