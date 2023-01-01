Menu
2020 RAM 1500 Classic

87,849 KM

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD Warlock

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

87,849KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10086147
  • Stock #: BC0035840
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT4LS107168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,849 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD Warlock, 5.7L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, gray exterior, gray interior, cloth. $31,000.00 plus $350 processing fee, $31,350.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Driver Power Seat
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Heated Exterior Mirror
Front Power Memory Seat
Remote Ignition
4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
