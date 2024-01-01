Menu
Account
Sign In
2020 Snorkel S4732E Electric Scissor Lift, maximum height: 32 feet, orange exterior. REO Engineering lift certificate February 2024 $20,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $21,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2020 SNORKEL S4732E

Details Description

$20,810

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 SNORKEL S4732E

Scissor Lift Electric

Watch This Vehicle

2020 SNORKEL S4732E

Scissor Lift Electric

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 11032358
  2. 11032358
  3. 11032358
  4. 11032358
  5. 11032358
  6. 11032358
  7. 11032358
  8. 11032358
  9. 11032358
  10. 11032358
  11. 11032358
  12. 11032358
  13. 11032358
  14. 11032358
  15. 11032358
  16. 11032358
  17. 11032358
  18. 11032358
  19. 11032358
  20. 11032358
  21. 11032358
  22. 11032358
  23. 11032358
  24. 11032358
  25. 11032358
  26. 11032358
  27. 11032358
Contact Seller

$20,810

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN S4732E-04-1906022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Stock # BC0036734
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2020 Snorkel S4732E Electric Scissor Lift, maximum height: 32 feet, orange exterior. REO Engineering lift certificate February 2024 $20,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $21,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 1999 Chevrolet P 30 Gruman Workshop Cargo Step Van for sale in Burnaby, BC
1999 Chevrolet P 30 Gruman Workshop Cargo Step Van 142,709 KM $14,270 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Express G4500 21 Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Accessibility for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 Chevrolet Express G4500 21 Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Accessibility 438,716 KM $18,350 + tax & lic
Used 2007 GMC 5500 C Crew Cab Flat Deck Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2007 GMC 5500 C Crew Cab Flat Deck Diesel 195,075 KM $30,910 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2020 SNORKEL S4732E