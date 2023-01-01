Menu
2020 Tesla Model Y

48,950 KM

Details Description

$62,998

+ tax & licensing
$62,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

2020 Tesla Model Y

2020 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE

2020 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$62,998

+ taxes & licensing

48,950KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9641566
  Stock #: 8UTNA51833
  VIN: 5YJYGDEE3LF051833

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 8UTNA51833
  Mileage 48,950 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Tesla Model Y Long Range just arrived on our lot. Immaculate condition all around. Embrace the convenience and efficiency of today's modern EV's, and this Model Y does just that! Features include Navigation, rear-view camera, keyless entry, panoramic sunroof, power adjustable leather seats, Bluetooth connectivity, and much more. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
