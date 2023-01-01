$62,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Tesla Model Y
LONG RANGE
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
$62,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9641566
- Stock #: 8UTNA51833
- VIN: 5YJYGDEE3LF051833
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA51833
- Mileage 48,950 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Tesla Model Y Long Range just arrived on our lot. Immaculate condition all around. Embrace the convenience and efficiency of today's modern EV's, and this Model Y does just that! Features include Navigation, rear-view camera, keyless entry, panoramic sunroof, power adjustable leather seats, Bluetooth connectivity, and much more. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.