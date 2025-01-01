Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Toyota 4Runner

70,200 KM

Details Features

$59,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 5A

Watch This Vehicle
12285585

2020 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 5A

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
70,200KM
VIN JTEBU5JR2L5798303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black, Red Stitch
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA98303
  • Mileage 70,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRD Pro Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2023 Audi A4 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Audi A4 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S tronic 26,700 KM $40,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic 62,600 KM $30,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi RS 4 e-tron GT quattro for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Audi RS 4 e-tron GT quattro 19,600 KM $106,888 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota 4Runner