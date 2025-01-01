$59,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 V6 5A
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
70,200KM
VIN JTEBU5JR2L5798303
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Interior Colour Black, Red Stitch
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA98303
- Mileage 70,200 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TRD Pro Package
