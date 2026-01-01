$21,500+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Toyota C-HR
XLE Premium
2020 Toyota C-HR
XLE Premium
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$21,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
85,352KM
VIN JTNKHMBX3L1082853
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UTNA82853
- Mileage 85,352 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PREMIUM PAINT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$21,500
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2020 Toyota C-HR