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2020 Toyota C-HR

85,352 KM

Details Features

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Toyota C-HR

XLE Premium

Watch This Vehicle
14305319

2020 Toyota C-HR

XLE Premium

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

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Contact Seller

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
85,352KM
VIN JTNKHMBX3L1082853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA82853
  • Mileage 85,352 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PAINT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

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604-525-XXXX

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604-525-4667

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$21,500

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2020 Toyota C-HR