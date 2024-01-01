$23,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan XSE CVT
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$23,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
69,950KM
VIN 5YFB4RBE9LP007596
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blueprint
- Interior Colour Black/Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA07596
- Mileage 69,950 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email OpenRoad Audi
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
