2020 Toyota Corolla

69,950 KM

Details

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan XSE CVT

12046573

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Used
69,950KM
VIN 5YFB4RBE9LP007596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blueprint
  • Interior Colour Black/Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA07596
  • Mileage 69,950 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

2020 Toyota Corolla