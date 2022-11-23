$42,926+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport Comfortline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION
Location
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
36,259KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9438159
- Stock #: 18UTNA18725
- VIN: 1V2ME2CA8LC218725
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black Leatherette
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 36,259 KM
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4