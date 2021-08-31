Menu
2020 Volkswagen Golf

15,200 KM

Details Description

$35,295

+ tax & licensing
$35,295

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2020 Volkswagen Golf

2020 Volkswagen Golf

e-Golf 5-Dr Comfortline

2020 Volkswagen Golf

e-Golf 5-Dr Comfortline

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$35,295

+ taxes & licensing

15,200KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7916136
  Stock #: RSGT1917AA
  VIN: WVWPR7AU8LW905926

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # RSGT1917AA
  Mileage 15,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully electric 2020 e-Golf available now at OpenRoad Audi Boundary! Features include Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, back-up camera, push-button start, automatic headlights, keyless start & entry, auto levelling headlights, heated seats, and more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-XXXX

604-293-2834

