2020 Volkswagen Jetta

$29,301 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 8 7 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8070880

8070880 Stock #: AI5934A

AI5934A VIN: 3VWEB7BU1LM043477

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pure White

Interior Colour Titan Black Lthrette

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # AI5934A

Mileage 20,879 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.