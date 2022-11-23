Menu
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

23,361 KM

Details

$38,981

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Location

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

23,361KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9364075
  • Stock #: 18UTNA40853
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX1LM140853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 18UTNA40853
  • Mileage 23,361 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

