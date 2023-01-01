Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Volvo V60

36,700 KM

Details

$61,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$61,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2020 Volvo V60

2020 Volvo V60

T8 eAWD Polestar

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volvo V60

T8 eAWD Polestar

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$61,998

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
36,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10139334
  • Stock #: 8UTNA96304
  • VIN: YV1BK0EP0L1396304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Osmium Grey
  • Interior Colour Polestar Nappa Lthr Charcoal Sport Seats
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA96304
  • Mileage 36,700 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2019 Audi Q5 2.0T Pr...
 59,900 KM
$37,498 + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti Q60 3....
 57,900 KM
$39,998 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Sorento 3.5...
 125,200 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory