Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2020 Volvo V60

39,500 KM

$47,998

+ tax & licensing
2020 Volvo V60

T6 AWD R-Design

2020 Volvo V60

T6 AWD R-Design

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$47,998

+ taxes & licensing

39,500KM
Used
VIN YV1A22SM5L2352083

  • Exterior Colour Savile Grey
  • Interior Colour Nappa Lthr Charcoal Sport Seats
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA52083
  • Mileage 39,500 KM

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$47,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2020 Volvo V60