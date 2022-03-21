Menu
2020 Volvo XC60

47,100 KM

Details Description

$46,997

+ tax & licensing
$46,997

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2020 Volvo XC60

2020 Volvo XC60

T5 AWD Momentum

2020 Volvo XC60

T5 AWD Momentum

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$46,997

+ taxes & licensing

47,100KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8752502
  Stock #: ET5704
  VIN: LYV102RK8LB497097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # ET5704
  • Mileage 47,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Just in! This 2020 Volvo XC60 T5 AWD makes it a great SUV for the family with the latest technology and features. Everything on this Volvo XC60 feels premium, a combination of leather seats, leather wrapped steering wheel and a large infotainment screen. Other features include Navigation, rear-view camera, heated seats with memory setting, keyless entry & push start ignition, panoramic sunroof, AppleCarplay & Android Auto and much more. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

