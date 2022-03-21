$46,997+ tax & licensing
604-293-2834
2020 Volvo XC60
T5 AWD Momentum
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
$46,997
- Listing ID: 8752502
- Stock #: ET5704
- VIN: LYV102RK8LB497097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # ET5704
- Mileage 47,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Just in! This 2020 Volvo XC60 T5 AWD makes it a great SUV for the family with the latest technology and features. Everything on this Volvo XC60 feels premium, a combination of leather seats, leather wrapped steering wheel and a large infotainment screen. Other features include Navigation, rear-view camera, heated seats with memory setting, keyless entry & push start ignition, panoramic sunroof, AppleCarplay & Android Auto and much more. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
