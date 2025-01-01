Menu
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2021 Acura RDX

57,300 KM

$36,690

+ tax & licensing
2021 Acura RDX

SH-AWD A-Spec at

2021 Acura RDX

SH-AWD A-Spec at

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$36,690

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 5J8TC2H65ML803336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Red Lthr w/ Ebony Alcantara Insert
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA03336
  • Mileage 57,300 KM

$36,690

+ taxes & licensing

