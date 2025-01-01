$36,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Acura RDX
SH-AWD A-Spec at
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Used
50,600KM
VIN 5J8TC2H6XML804496
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Red Lthr w/ Ebony Alcantara Insert
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA04496
- Mileage 50,600 KM
