2021 Acura RDX

50,600 KM

Details

$36,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 Acura RDX

SH-AWD A-Spec at

12172012

2021 Acura RDX

SH-AWD A-Spec at

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,600KM
VIN 5J8TC2H6XML804496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Red Lthr w/ Ebony Alcantara Insert
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA04496
  • Mileage 50,600 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

2021 Acura RDX