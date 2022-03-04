Menu
2021 Acura TLX

17,158 KM

Details Description

$47,367

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

SH-AWD Tech

Location

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

17,158KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8553239
  • Stock #: BL1197
  • VIN: 19UUB6F49MA801407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Parchment Lthrette
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BL1197
  • Mileage 17,158 KM

Vehicle Description

This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or reserve online now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy financing options available. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2020 RAM 1500 RAM Cr...
 46,146 KM
$71,475 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 1500...
 16,000 KM
$77,801 + tax & lic
2018 Acura ILX Tech ...
 43,453 KM
$27,521 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Volkswagen

