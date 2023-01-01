Menu
2021 Apollo SMX Mars 125CC

0 KM

$3,120

+ tax & licensing
$3,120

+ taxes & licensing

604-522-7376

ATV Brand New still in the crate

ATV Brand New still in the crate

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$3,120

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10161087
  • Stock #: BC0036052
  • VIN: L7WSCJL33MC000369

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style ATV
  • Stock # BC0036052
  • Mileage 0 KM

2021 Apollo SMX Mars 125CC ATV, white exterior. Brand New, easy to use automatic transmission, 125cc 4 stroke engine, remote stop system with remote control, speed limiter, 18 inch tires, gas powered power sport, great stability, ages 11 plus. $3,120.00 plus $350 processing fee, $3,470.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

