2021 Audi A4
45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
7,250KM
VIN WAUEAAF42MA087013
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA87013
- Mileage 7,250 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TOP VIEW CAMERA
S Line Black Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost
