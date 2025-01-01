Menu
2021 Audi A4

7,250 KM

Details Features

$35,888

+ tax & licensing
45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S tronic

12146025

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
7,250KM
VIN WAUEAAF42MA087013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA87013
  • Mileage 7,250 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TOP VIEW CAMERA
S Line Black Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

