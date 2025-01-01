Menu
2021 Audi A5 Sportback

23,700 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi A5 Sportback

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

12172018

2021 Audi A5 Sportback

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
23,700KM
VIN WAUFACF59MA023060

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA23060
  • Mileage 23,700 KM

TOP VIEW CAMERA
S Line Black Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2021 Audi A5 Sportback