2021 Audi A5 Sportback
2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
23,700KM
VIN WAUFACF59MA023060
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ibis White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBNA23060
- Mileage 23,700 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TOP VIEW CAMERA
S Line Black Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost
