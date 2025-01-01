Menu
2021 Audi A5 Sportback

59,150 KM

$40,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi A5 Sportback

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

12285597

2021 Audi A5 Sportback

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,150KM
VIN WAUFACF58MA031490

  • Exterior Colour Quantum Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA31490
  • Mileage 59,150 KM

TOP VIEW CAMERA
S Line Black Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

2021 Audi A5 Sportback